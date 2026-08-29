/Jamie Foxx opens up about life after near-fatal stroke: ‘They said you got a second chance’

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has once again opened up about the life-threatening health crisis he had faced and how it changed his perspective towards life. Three years after the incident, he reflected on the frightening experience and his difficult rehabilitation. Foxx admitted that, despite being grateful to survive, he struggled to understand why the ordeal had happened to him.

Jamie Foxx on getting a second chance in life

Speaking on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the actor reflected on the brain bleed that led to his stroke and the difficult period that followed. Foxx said he was told during his recovery that he had been given a “second chance", but the idea initially left him frustrated as he struggled to understand why such a devastating event had happened to him.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He stated, “I couldn't make sense of it, and I remember the parts I do remember, like the rehab part, which was frustrating. Because I remember they said, You got a second chance. I said, f**k the second chance. What was wrong with my first chance? They couldn't do a wellness check on me because I only had comedy to lean on. So I was joking all the time.”

He recalled impersonating other celebrities, including Denzel Washington, while in hospital. His daughter Corinne has also previously spoken about how her father's instinct to joke and perform remained part of his personality even during his recovery. After Jamie broke into the impression on the spot, Corrine noted, “And they don’t know: is he OK or not?'" He explained, “But that was the only way that I could stay... that’s the only way that I could find myself,” he said. “Because here’s the truth of it: When this all transpired, I went back to meet the 60 nurses that kept me alive.”

About Jamie Foxx

Born in Texas and adopted and raised by his mother's adoptive parents, Jamie Foxx rose to fame as a cast member on the sketch comedy show In Living Colour from 1991 to 1994. He starred in and produced his own hit sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, from 1996 to 2001.