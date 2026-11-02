/Is XO, Kitty cancelled? Fans react to actor’s cryptic replies, demand answers from Netflix

Fans of Netflix's teen romantic drama XO, Kitty, are growing increasingly anxious about the show's future, with many wondering whether Kitty Song Covey's story has come to an end. The uncertainty surrounding a possible fourth season has intensified after actor Anthony Keyvan, who plays Q, responded cryptically to viewers asking about the show's return. With Netflix yet to announce a renewal, one fan even joked about being close to emailing the streaming platform to find out whether the series has been cancelled.

Have fans got a response on XO, Kitty season 4?

The latest discussion began after Keyvan responded to a fan asking about the next season under one of his TikTok videos. When a viewer asked, “AYEE WHERE IS THE NEXT SEASON?” the actor replied, "Gonna hold your hand when I say this..." His response prompted further questions from viewers, with some interpreting it as a hint that the show would not return.

Actor Anthony Keyvan (who plays Q) fuelled speculation about the future of the Netflix teen drama XO, Kitty, by leaving cryptic replies like "It's not coming..." and "I'm going to hold your hand when I say this..." to fan comments on TikTok

The uncertainty has prompted viewers to take their questions directly to social media. One fan expressed their frustration, writing, “I'm so close to emailing @netflix or something...to find out if XO KITTY is really cancelled because there is no wayyy. Guys I'm gonna cry, where's my XO Kitty season 4 renewal?”

Another user wrote, "Netflix pulling the plug on XO Kitty even after Jenny Han did everything in her power to rewrite the original plot just to pander to fan service."

"There’s nothing official; stop saying it’s been cancelled just because of a TikTok comment. Maybe he's put on hold to figure it out. #xokitty", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "XO Kitty season three, no longer in her bio, onto better things and more amazing adventures."

What did Anna Cathcart say about Season 4?

Lead actress Anna Cathcart, who plays Kitty Song Covey, had previously addressed the possibility of another season during an interview with Us Weekly in May 2026. Speaking about the show's future, Cathcart admitted that the cast did not have a definite answer about a potential fourth instalment. "To be honest, it is such a big question mark right now," she said.

The actor further explained that the team was uncertain about whether the series would continue, but remained proud of the latest season. She also expressed her enthusiasm about the possibility of returning to the show, saying the cast would be happy to reunite for another chapter.

Could 'XO, Kitty' return in another format?

While a fourth season remains uncertain, the possibility of the story continuing in a different format has also been discussed. A July report by Deadline said Paramount Television Studios had extended Netflix's option on the series, giving the streamer additional time to decide its future.