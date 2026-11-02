/'Where's the umbrella?' King Charles' reaction to sudden rain during Caribbean tour goes viral

King Charles III recently landed in an unexpected situation during his Caribbean tour after a sudden downpour disrupted an official engagement in Antigua and Barbuda. While Queen Camilla managed to find shelter, the King was left standing in the rain.

King Charles III caught in rain

The incident happened at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, where the royal couple attended the annual Independence Ceremonial Parade on November 1. The event marked the 45th anniversary of Antigua and Barbuda's independence.

In the now-viral photos and videos, he can reportedly be seen looking towards his entourage for assistance and repeatedly asking, “Where’s the umbrella?”

The couple had received a warm welcome from the gathering before the weather changed during the proceedings. As rain began pouring down while the national anthem was being played, Camilla was handed a transparent umbrella by an aide and moved towards the covered seating area.

Charles, however, continued waiting on the ceremonial platform as members of his team attempted to arrange an umbrella for him.

Clips from the occasion showed the monarch raising his arms and making gestures towards his entourage. An umbrella was eventually brought to him.

King Charles jokes about the rain

Despite the interruption, Charles proceeded with his planned duties and inspected the Guard of Honour comprising members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force and Royal Police Force.

Charles later found humour in the situation and joked about his rain-soaked clothes while speaking to Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

“I think I’m about to grow watercress on my suit,” as quoted by PA Media.

Camilla also appeared amused by the unexpected weather conditions. After the ceremony, she drew attention to her damp dress and dishevelled hair while interacting with members of the media. She reportedly remarked, “I’ve given up."