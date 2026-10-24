/Meghan Markle feels ‘relief’ as father’s child abuse image allegations are investigated

Meghan Markle is reportedly experiencing a sense of relief as allegations against her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., see renewed scrutiny. According to a close friend, the Duchess of Sussex had reportedly been unable to discuss the matter publicly for years because of legal concerns.

What did Meghan's friend say?

Speaking to The Sun with Meghan’s approval, the friend said the developments had left her deeply distressed. Meghan shares Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, with Prince Harry.

“As a mum of young children herself, she is utterly devastated by all of this. Above all, her thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed. Their welfare and protection have to come first,” the friend said.

The comments come after reports claim that allegations involving the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material by Thomas Sr. have come under scrutiny.

Meghan has been estranged from her father since the period leading up to her wedding to Harry in May 2018.

The friend added, “After so many years of living with deeply troubling concerns, there is also a real sense of relief that these matters are now being properly investigated."

“She has been guided by legal advice about what she could say publicly and has had to live with the frustration of not being able to speak openly, while trusting that the appropriate authorities would do their job," as per the report by The Sun.

What are the allegations?

Meghan recently issued a statement saying she had learnt of troubling allegations against her father in 2018, when a letter sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection was shared with her. “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” she said.

The Duchess also addressed speculation surrounding her decision to remain estranged from Thomas Sr., explaining, “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them."

She added, “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

The news emerged after Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly claimed that he had found child sexual abuse images on his father's devices at his home in Cebu, the Philippines. According to reports by The Sun, the material was subsequently brought to the attention of Philippine authorities.

Thomas Sr., 82, has denied the allegations. In a statement to the Daily Mail, he said, "I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”