/Meghan Markle's final letter to father Thomas reportedly explains why he would never meet her children

Meghan Markle has recently been making headlines over the allegations against her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. Now, it is claimed that the Duchess of Sussex ended her relationship with him through a letter she sent while he was recovering in a hospital in the Philippines last year.

The 82-year-old was hospitalised in the Philippines at the time after undergoing a leg amputation due to a blood clot. As per The Sun, Meghan took steps to ensure the letter reached him directly at his bedside.

Meghan sent a letter to her father

It further reported that hospital staff were asked to obtain his signature confirming receipt of the letter and record him accepting it.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex wrote to Thomas in December 2025, informing him that she had been made aware of allegations of child sexual abuse against him. She also reportedly told him that he would never meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and that he would not hear from her again.

What is the controversy?

The reported letter appears to have marked a definitive end to the already strained relationship between Meghan and Thomas. The two have been estranged since 2018, when Thomas withdrew from attending her wedding to Prince Harry, citing health concerns.

In a statement issued on October 23, the Duchess said, "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed. I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them."

She further added, "I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children."

Meghan's statement followed reports that material allegedly depicting child sexual abuse had been discovered at her father's former residence in Cebu, Philippines. The claims were reportedly brought to the attention of authorities by her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

Thomas Sr. has denied possessing such material. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he described the accusations as "sick lies".

The allegations have led to inquiries by authorities in the Philippines and the United States. Philippine officials have confirmed that a specialist task force dealing with human trafficking and child sexual exploitation is examining the matter.

Thomas Jr. reportedly submitted a sworn statement to authorities in Cebu on October 22, 2026, after allegedly finding the material among belongings he believed belonged to his father. He has also said he alerted US authorities.

The FBI has confirmed that it is aware of the allegations and said it would assist Philippine authorities where appropriate.

"We will also investigate any related allegations of federal violations of U.S. law."

Thomas Sr. has continued to reject the accusations. His son, meanwhile, has maintained that the material he allegedly discovered should be examined by investigators.

About the investigation

The latest developments have also brought renewed attention to a letter sent to London's Metropolitan Police in 2019 containing allegations about Thomas Sr.

In a statement on October 24, the force confirmed that it received the letter in January 2019 and passed it to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said, "Following a thorough review of Met Police systems and records, we have confirmed that in January 2019, we received a letter containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom. It was sent to the MPS Protection Command to raise concerns in relation to the security of the Duchess of Sussex."