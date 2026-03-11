LOGIN
XO, Kitty Season 3: 7 most unforgettable moments from first two seasons; Kavinsky’s surprise entry to Kitty-Min Ho’s hot tub moment

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 11, 2026, 12:19 IST | Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 12:20 IST

XO Kitty Season 3 is officially set to be released on April 2, 2026. While the new season will continue to explore the chaos in Kitty's life, take a moment to revisit some of the heartfelt memories from the previous seasons.

Revisiting the heartfelt moments from season 1 and season 2
1 / 8
(Photograph: Netflix)

Revisiting the heartfelt moments from season 1 and season 2

XO, Kitty Season 3 is officially set to premiere on Netflix on April 2, 2026. The new season promises more romance, situationships, and high-stakes drama as Kitty (Anna Cathcart) navigates her senior year at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). Before getting into Kitty and Min-ho's problematic love story, let's revisit the adorable moments that occurred in the previous two seasons.

Kitty’s Journey to KISS
2 / 8
(Photograph: Netflix)

Kitty’s Journey to KISS

Kitty Song Covey moves from Portland to Seoul to enrol herself in the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), the same prestigious boarding school where her late mother studied. Feeling close to her mother, she desires to move to Seoul and to discover secrets about her mother's past.

Min Ho and Kitty rage bait
3 / 8
(Photograph: Netflix)

Min Ho and Kitty rage bait

While finding her footing at her new school, Kitty met Min Ho, who initially disliked her. Min Ho sees Kitty as a chaotic annoyance, while Kitty sees Min Ho as selfish and spoiled. Their bond is full of intensity, chaos, and often frustration.

A tight rainy hug
4 / 8
(Photograph: Netflix)

A tight rainy hug

When Kitty was finding clues around her mother's past, Min Ho helped Kitty uncover it and fulfil her final wishes. Following Kitty being kicked out of her grandmother's house, she experiences intense tension that ultimately leads her to grief. Min Ho finds her, and rather than leaving her alone, he immediately comforts her with a tight, protective embrace in the pouring rain. This gesture turns them from enemies to friends.

Kitty got expelled from KISS
5 / 8
(Photograph: Netflix)

Kitty got expelled from KISS

In the Season 1 finale, Kitty Song Cover is expelled from the Korean Independent School of Seoul after school authorities discover she has been living in the boys' dorm and violating strict housing policies.

Min Ho expressed his feelings to Kitty
6 / 8
(Photograph: Netflix)

Min Ho expressed his feelings to Kitty

When Kitty is heading back to her home, Min Ho surprises her on the flight and expresses his feelings to Kitty Song Covey after realising his deep affection for her, leading to a curious ending to Season 1.

Hot tub moment
7 / 8
(Photograph: Netflix)

Hot tub moment

The hot tub scene occurs when Min Ho finds Kitty upset and soaked alone during a ski trip. He steps in to provide emotional support and comfort her, marking a major turning point in their relationship.

Peter Kavinsky entry
8 / 8
(Photograph: Netflix)

Peter Kavinsky entry

Noah Centineo returns as Peter Kavinsky, surprising Kitty in Seoul. While visiting for a college lacrosse tournament, Peter offers advice and delivers letters from Lara Jean.

