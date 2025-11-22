/Is sequel on the cards for Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise? Here's the truth

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starred together in the 2021 film Jungle Cruise, which garnered positive reviews, and fans love their bond in the movie. It has been 4 years, and fans are still hoping for the duo to come back for the sequel. But is there a possibility? The two Hollywood stars have dropped an update about it.

Will there be a sequel to Jungle Cruise in the future?

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, The Awardist podcast asked Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt if the Jungle Cruise sequel is still on the deck. To this, they replied, “I don't think so.”

Following the statement, Dwayne further said, “I think when Disney came under leadership, they just shifted coming out of COVID. COVID shifted our business in a lot of ways."

The actor further said, "I think they looked at that poverty and thought we did it once, but I'm not sure if we should revisit it. Despite whether or not our chemistry was great.” Emily Blunt then added, “They did not want to set sail again, and that's fine.”

All about Jungle Cruise

Helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise is based on the Disney theme park attraction. Apart from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, the film also stars Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez, and Paul Giamatti, among others.

It tells the story of Dr Lily Houghton, a researcher, and her brother, who team up with Frank, a skipper, to locate a mystical tree in the Amazon. However, they are pursued by evil entities lusting after immortality.