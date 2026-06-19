/Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas sequel in the works with Jim Carrey?

Grinch fans, alert! Jim Carrey and Ron Howard may reunite for a new Grinch sequel. It has been learned that Universal and Imagine Entertainment are working on a sequel to 2000’s superhit How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Things aren’t official yet, but if everything falls into place, Jim Carrey and Ron Howard may head back to deliver another Christmas blockbuster.

‘Grinch’ sequel in the works? Here are the details.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Carrey is in talks to reprise his role as the Grinch. Howard is set to return as director and will also produce alongside his Imagine Entertainment partner Brian Grazer.

If everything goes right, Alec Berg, known for Barry, Jeff Schaffer, known for Curb Your Enthusiasm, and David Mandel will pen the script. The trio previously worked together on the 2003 Dr. Seuss adaptation The Cat in the Hat, starring Mike Myers.

However, that film didn’t perform well and was even nominated in several Razzie Awards categories, winning “Worst Excuse for an Actual Movie.”Jim Carrey as the Grinch. Talks are ongoing with no confirmation from the team.

But watching Carrey play the iconic character has always been special for movie buffs, many of whom revisit 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas every Christmas.

Carrey, who played the green character brilliantly, turned it into one of the most iconic roles of his career. He has always been open to reprising the character.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, he said, ‘’Oh, gosh, you know, if we could figure out the Grinch.”