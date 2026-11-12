/Emily in Paris season 6: Teaser, release date, cast and everything we know about Emily's final adventure

It's Emily's final adventure, and this time, she is taking us all to Greece. After five fashion-filled and chaotic seasons, Emily in Paris season 6, the sixth and final season, is set to release on December 24, 2026, just in time for the holiday season on Netflix.

To get fans ready for the final adieu, Netflix has dropped the teaser trailer and new pictures from the season, setting the stage for Emily Cooper's one last adventure.

Emily in Paris final season: New teaser and what it reveals

The journey for one last story has begun, with Emily and her best friend Mindy getting ready and packing their bags for Greece, where Gabriel is already waiting for her. And following her is the entire clan, her boss Sylvie, Luc, Alfie, Princess Jane, Julien, and others.

The short teaser begins with a montage of Emily's journey from the very start, when she first stepped into Paris, made friends, pulled off big campaigns, and became an unforgettable part of life across the pond.

Watch the teaser here:

What to expect from Emily in Paris season 6?

At the end of Season 5, Emily was once again at a crossroads: she and Italian cashmere heir Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini) had broken up, and just then, chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) reached out with an invitation to join him in Greece. The teaser reveals that she goes to Greece with her friend and her entire clan. According to Netflix’s official logline for season 6, “Emily strides into a new era of ambition and romance as she makes bold moves that test her loyalties and the dream life she's fashioned in Paris.”

Who is returning for Emily in Paris Season 6?

The entire clan is returning:

Lily Collins as Emily

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Ashley Park as Mindy

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Minnie Driver as Princess Jane

Samuel Arnold as Julien

William Abadie as Antoine

Paul Forman as Nicolas

When is the Emily in Paris Season 6 release date?