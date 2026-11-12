/Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez go public at Focker-In-Law premiere after rekindling romance

Ariana Grande has now given fans another glimpse into her personal life by making her first red carpet appearance with Ricky Alvarez. The singer attended the New York premiere of her upcoming film Focker-In-Law alongside the dancer and photographer on November 11, marking a significant moment in their rekindled relationship.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez make first red carpet appearance together

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez have made their relationship red carpet official. The two attended the New York premiere of Focker-In-Law at the Beacon Theatre on November 11, posing together for photographers and sharing affectionate moments during the event.

Also Read: Ariana Grande turns lipstick test into a sweet kissing challenge with Ricky Alvarez

The appearance marked their first official red carpet outing as a couple since rekindling their relationship earlier this year. Grande appeared comfortable beside Alvarez, with the two standing close together, exchanging smiles and embracing as cameras captured their arrival.

For the occasion, Grande chose a vintage Badgley Mischka gown featuring a silver-and-plaid design and floral detailing. She completed her look with her signature ponytail, styled with a white ribbon. Alvarez, meanwhile, opted for a black blazer paired with a white shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Past relationship to a second chance at romance

Ariana Grande and Alvarez first crossed paths professionally when he worked as a backup dancer during her Honeymoon Tour. Their friendship eventually developed into a relationship, with the two dating between 2015 and 2016.

Their romance ended in July 2016, but Alvarez continued to remain a familiar name in Grande's personal and professional history. He was also mentioned in her 2019 hit, Thank You, Next, in which she reflected on her previous relationships.

The possibility of a reunion began attracting attention in June 2026, when the two were spotted spending time together in Austin, Texas. Grande subsequently made changes to the lyrics of Thank You Next during her tour performances, replacing the original reference to listening to songs about Ricky and laughing with more affectionate lines. The singer further fuelled speculation through social media appearances alongside Alvarez. In August, she shared photographs that offered a glimpse into their renewed closeness, making their relationship increasingly visible to fans.

Ariana Grande's upcoming film, Focker-In-Law

Ariana Grande's red carpet appearance was also part of the promotional activities for Focker-In-Law, the latest instalment in the Meet the Parents film franchise. Directed by John Hamburg, the comedy brings back familiar faces, including Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner and Teri Polo. Grande joins the cast as Olivia Jones, the girlfriend of Henry, played by Skyler Gisondo.