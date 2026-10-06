/Abhishek Bachchan, a Kishore Kumar fan, went to Ariana Grande concert because of Aaradhya, 'I didn't know a single song'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan attended Ariana Grande's concert, and the credit goes to his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. We guess that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was probably there with them too.

While the Bachchan family chooses to keep their private life away from the spotlight, in a rare moment, Abhishek revealed how his daughter got him to listen to Taylor Swift.

In a chat with BBC Asian Network, Abhishek was asked about his favourite musical artists, and to this, he answered, “Kishore Kumar is a personal favourite. I love listening to Hindi film music, especially the older ones: RD Burman, SD Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, they are all just brilliant. I enjoy that.”

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He then added that he also gets to listen to singers like Taylor Swift because of his teenage daughter.

Speaking about his daughter Aaradhya's taste in music, which is very different from his, the actor said,''I have a 14-year-old at home, so there is a lot of Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. But thankfully, she also loves 80s music and she is getting into Bon Jovi, and Van Halen and Metallica so that’s fun. She has got an eclectic sense of music, so I am safe. I don’t have to just listen to all these…”

Further, the Guru actor shared how Aaradhya took him to a concert.

“On our summer break, we were abroad and she took us to see an Ariana Grande concert. I didn’t even know one song, but that woman could sing. Oh my god! The quality of the voice… unbelievable, and to see the fandom that these young singers have is unbelievable. I think they are all so immensely talented, and I know as an older generation like, ‘Oh no no, we don’t want to listen to Taylor Swift.’ No, they actually make great music,” he said.

Grande was on the road with her Eternal Sunshine Tour and has performed across North America and Europe. Where the Bachchan family attended the concert has not been revealed.

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi film Raja Shivaji. He will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, in the movie, Bachchan will play the role of an antagonist. The movie marks SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan's theatrical debut.