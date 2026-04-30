/D4vd case: Prosecutors reveal horrifying details of Celeste Rivas' death

D4vd, aka David Burke, has been in the spotlight ever since his name has surfaced in the death of teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez. After the arrest of the singer, the prosecutors in the latest development have claimed how D4vd had killed and mutilated the teen, whose body was eventually found in the trunk of his Tesla.

Details of prosecutors claiming how D4vd killed Celeste Rivas

Prosecutors have alleged that the singer had bought items including chainsaws, a body bag and a shovel in the days following the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, as per the report of the New York Post. Reportedly, D4vd had an Uber bring Rivas from her family home to his place in Hollywood Hills on the night of April 23. He then stabbed her to death with a knife and stood by while she bled out. Later, he allegedly ordered a shovel from Home Depot the next day, getting it delivered to his home via Postmates.

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A week later, he got two chainsaws from Amazon, also delivered to his home. On May 5, he allegedly ordered a body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags, and an inflatable pool. The same report suggests that the purchases he made were reportedly under the fake name of Victoria Mendez. Moreover, he used a chainsaw to dismember her body and amputated her left ring and pinky fingers, which had contained a tattoo of his name. The report stated that these fingers have not been recovered.

What went wrong between Celeste and D4vd that led to the singer killing her?

As per the report of NBC News, in a filing from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, the singer was accused of starting a sexual relationship with her shortly after the argument that prompted her to disclose information about their relationship.

The report suggests that Celeste was killed on April 23, 2025, one day after they had an argument about his relationship with other women, according to the document, which was filed ahead of the preliminary hearing next month. According to the filing, the two met in January 2022, when Celeste was 11 and began a sexual relationship in November 2023, when she was 13 and he was 18.