/Coachella 2027 dates, lineup, ticket prices: Madonna, Dua Lipa to perform, passes from $779, on sale Nov 13

Coachella is the one music festival that everyone waits for, and despite being held in the hot April sun in the California desert, it attracts a huge crowd from across the globe to watch their favourite A-listers perform.

And as the countdown for the 2027 edition of the festival may have already begun for many across the globe, the lineup has finally been revealed.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2027 will have Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA as headliners.

This year, Daddy Yankee will be a bonus performer, who is also seen as a bonus performer.

The next-big performers are: Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, Zara Larsson,

Weezer, Dom Dolla, Kygo, Empire of the Sun and Role Model are the other top performers.

The veteran superstar is returning to the Dance Tent as she did when she released Confessions on a Dance Floor back in 2006.

Back then, Madonna famously performed a surprise set in Coachella’s Dance Tent. It is one of the iconic moments in the festival's history. However, she has returned and performed at the festival several times over the years, most recently, last year, when she joined Sabrina Carpenter, and together they performed Vogue.

In 2027, she's returning to perform a special set in the Dance Tent, instead of headlining the main stage.

In the list below, the other performers that the festival attendees can enjoy over the two weekends are: Kehlani, Jisoo, Tiesto, Adéla, Maneskin, Four Tet, Becky G, the Neighbourhood, Remi Wolf, Victoria Monét, Caroline Polachek, EsDeeKid, Underworld, Nettspend, Peggy Gou, Giorgio Moroder, Mariah the Scientist, Babymonster, Bella Kay, Haute & Freddy, Bea Miller, Gang of Youths, Martin Garrix and others.

When and where will Coachella 2027 take place?

Just like every year, the venue remains the same: the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for two weekends: April 9-11 and April 16-18.

When the tickets are going on sale

The sale for the passes will begin on November 13 at 12 PM PT sharp on the festival's official website.

Passes for Coachella 2027 will go on sale on November 13 at 12 PM PT on the festival's official website. As per the prices revealed so far, the General Admission (GA) 3-Day Pass and the GA 4-Pack are already sold out, while the GA + 3 Day Shuttle pass, which includes the Coachella Shuttle Pass and saves you $20, is priced at $779 for both weekend 1 and weekend 2.