Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /American singer Joe Ely dies passes away at 78 | Know the death cause

American singer Joe Ely passes away at 78 | Know the death cause

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 10:24 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 10:24 IST
American singer Joe Ely passes away at 78 | Know the death cause

Photos of Joe Ely Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Joe Ely, the legendary Texas singer-songwriter, passed away on Dec 15 from complications of Lewy body dementia, Parkinson’s disease and pneumonia.

Joe Ely, the influential singer, songwriter and guitarist, is no more. The musician had a successful career spanning over more than five decades and had famously worked with legends such as The Clash, giving hits like "She Never Spoke Spanish to Me" and "Settle for Love." He died on Monday (Dec 15) at the age of 78.

Ely breathed his last at his home in Taos, New Mexico. He is survived by his wife, Sharon and daughter, Marie.

Legendary Texas singer-songwriter Joe Ely dies at 78

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Dec 15, legendary Texas singer-songwriter died at his home in Texas due to complications of Lewy body dementia, Parkinson’s disease and pneumonia.

In an announcement post, the family shared a throwback black and white picture of the singer with a tribute post, reading,'' Legendary songwriter, singer, and raconteur Joe Ely died today from complications of Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s and pneumonia. His beloved wife Sharon and daughter Marie were at his side at their home in Taos, New Mexico.''

Writing about his life and work, they shared,'' Ely was born February 9, 1947, in Amarillo, Texas. He was a leader of the extraordinary parade of artists raised in Lubbock who later settled in the live music capital of Austin. Ely signed with MCA Records in the 1970s and spent more than five decades recording and performing around the world. A full obituary and more information will follow in the coming days.''

Trending Stories

Joe Ely's cause of death: What we know

Known for his immense contribution to Texas and Americana music, Ely was a renowned singer and songwriter.

The singer passed away from complications of Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s disease and pneumonia, according to his spokesperson.

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics