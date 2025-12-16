/American singer Joe Ely dies passes away at 78 | Know the death cause

Joe Ely, the influential singer, songwriter and guitarist, is no more. The musician had a successful career spanning over more than five decades and had famously worked with legends such as The Clash, giving hits like "She Never Spoke Spanish to Me" and "Settle for Love." He died on Monday (Dec 15) at the age of 78.

Ely breathed his last at his home in Taos, New Mexico. He is survived by his wife, Sharon and daughter, Marie.

Legendary Texas singer-songwriter Joe Ely dies at 78

On Dec 15, legendary Texas singer-songwriter died at his home in Texas due to complications of Lewy body dementia, Parkinson’s disease and pneumonia.

In an announcement post, the family shared a throwback black and white picture of the singer with a tribute post, reading,'' Legendary songwriter, singer, and raconteur Joe Ely died today from complications of Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s and pneumonia. His beloved wife Sharon and daughter Marie were at his side at their home in Taos, New Mexico.''

Writing about his life and work, they shared,'' Ely was born February 9, 1947, in Amarillo, Texas. He was a leader of the extraordinary parade of artists raised in Lubbock who later settled in the live music capital of Austin. Ely signed with MCA Records in the 1970s and spent more than five decades recording and performing around the world. A full obituary and more information will follow in the coming days.''

Joe Ely's cause of death: What we know

Known for his immense contribution to Texas and Americana music, Ely was a renowned singer and songwriter.