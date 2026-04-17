/'I am so sorry': Meghan Trainor apologises after cancelling The Get In Girl Tour

Meghan Trainor, who rose to prominence with songs including Me Too, Mother, Dear Future Husband, Better When I'm Dancing, Been Like This and All About That Bass, has cancelled her summer tour unexpectedly after announcing the dates in November. The singer revealed her decision and main reason behind the cancellation on social media.

Why is Meghan Trainor cancelling her tour?

Meghan Trainor took to her Instagram stories to announce the cancellation of her tour and wrote, “After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations.” I've made the difficult decision to cancel the Get in Girl Tour. Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and every one of them at this time."

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“I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down. But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now. I promise I'll be back soon, and I can't wait for you to hear this new record. I'm so proud of it, and I'm endlessly grateful for your love and support always,” she wrote.

For the unversed, Meghan Trainor had announced her Get In Girl Tour on November 12, 2025, which was scheduled to visit 33 cities across North America in 2026. The tour was meant to coincide with her new album Toy With Me, which was released later this month.

All about Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor is an American singer-songwriter who gained recognition after signing with Epic Records in 2014 and releasing her debut single All About That Bass. Trainor became interested in music at a young age; she recorded three independently released acoustic albums and began writing and producing songs for other artists from 2013.