/Olivia Rodrigo drops new single 'Drop Dead' from her new album

Olivia Rodrigo, the American singer, songwriter, and actress, surprised fans by dropping one of her most anticipated songs, “Drop Dead,” which drew massive attention almost instantly. While listeners eagerly await her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, slated for release in June 2026, the artist released the single on April 17.

‘Drop Dead’ dropped online!

The first single from Olivia Rodrigo’s third studio album, “Drop Dead,” is finally out and already taking over screens everywhere. After teasing fans for days with Instagram snippets, the artist shines on the new track.

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The song opens with the artist in dreamlike visuals as she sings, “I know that the bar closes at 11, I hope you never finish that beer.” The lyrics capture her falling for a guy she’s met online, explaining the chills and feminine intuitions.

The 13-track album reunites the Grammy winner with producer Dan Nigro and marks her first full-length release since 2023’s Billboard 200-topping “Guts.”

Billboard history

Olivia Rodrigo’s Billboard history is among the most talked-about. She has earned three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Drivers License," "Good 4 U," and "Vampire," as well as two No. 1 albums, Sour and Guts. She is also the first artist to debut the lead singles from her first two albums at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100.