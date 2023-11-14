LIVE TV
Olivia Rodrigo unveils Can’t Catch Me Now's music video - Watch

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesUpdated: Nov 14, 2023, 08:21 PM IST

Can’t Catch Me Now's music video Photograph:(Instagram)

Olivia Rodrigo releases a captivating music video for "Can't Catch Me Now," featured in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes soundtrack.

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a visually enchanting music video for her latest track, "Can't Catch Me Now," featured in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Released on Monday, the music video complements the hauntingly powerful song that serves as the opening track for the film's soundtrack.

In the mesmerising MV, Rodrigo leaves a cottage behind and meanders through a field, singing about her omnipresence in someone else's life. The song dropped earlier this month and is part of the 17-song film soundtrack scheduled for release on November 17 via Geffen Records. 

The upcoming movie boasts a stellar cast, including Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. The narrative follows the protagonist, Coriolanus Snow (played by Tom Blyth), as the last hope for his failing lineage, the Snow family, which has suffered a fall from grace in a post-war Capitol.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will hit the theatres on November 17, 2023.

Helmed by Francis Lawrence, the film is being produced by Lionsgate and Color Force.

