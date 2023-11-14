Pink to distribute 2,000 banned books at upcoming Florida tour stops

Grammy-winning pop sensation Pink is using her TRUSTFALL Tour to make a bold statement on free speech and LGBTQ+ rights as she collaborates with the non-profit PEN America. The advocacy organization officially announced on Monday that Pink, 44, will be giving away thousands of banned books at her upcoming concerts in Florida.

In light of the state's recent legislative actions limiting free speech, particularly in education, Pink's initiative aims to defy censorship and promote open dialogue. The first 1,000 fans seeking a good read at each of her shows in Miami and Sunrise, Florida, will receive new copies of banned books, touching on themes of racial and sexual identity.

Pink's book selection includes titles like Todd Parr's picture book "The Family Book," a piece from the Girls Who Code series, Toni Morrison's "Beloved," and Amanda Gorman's poetry collection "The Hill We Climb."

Florida has become a battleground for free speech, with laws like the Individual Freedom Act and the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill restricting discussions on systemic racism and LGBTQ+ topics in schools. According to PEN America, the state now leads the nation in banned books in public school classrooms and libraries, accounting for over 40 per cent of all banned books nationwide.

In a press release, Pink expressed her passion for the cause, stating, "Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools." She continued emphasising the importance of addressing racial and LGBTQ+ issues through literature and preventing the regression of progress.