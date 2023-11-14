The Crown creator Peter Morgan on handling Princess Diana's death in final season: We were never interested...

In addressing the concluding season of the popular Netflix series The Crown, creator Peter Morgan has provided insights into the show's careful handling of Princess Diana's tragic death. In an interview with Variety during the premiere, Morgan said that the series would not delve into the specifics of the fatal car crash that claimed Princess Diana's life. Instead, the narrative remains focused on the broader impact on the royal family surrounding her death.

"This was never going to be a story about how did she die? The police inquiry sorted all that out. We were never interested in that. It was always about, what was the impact on the family before and after her death? What was the truth of the nature of her relationship with Dodi Fayed?" explained Morgan.

Elizabeth Debicki, reprising her role as Princess Diana for the final season, echoed Morgan's sentiments during the LA premiere. The actress acknowledged the unique challenges posed by the historical context of the royal tale, emphasising the responsibility to portray the story authentically and respectfully.

“It’s a tricky conversation to have because you can’t say something like legacy because it’s not — it’s an intelligent drama. But at the same time, we know that we’re dealing with an audience’s blend of real-life memory and then an invention in the television show,” Debicki said. “We did tread with as much respect as we possibly could have had — and that I know for sure. So, I’m glad because when I watched it back, I realised what a serious thing it was to make.”

The final season also explores the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed, portrayed by Khalid Abdalla. Debicki noted that working with Abdalla was smooth as they brought Morgan's interpretation of the famous relationship to life.