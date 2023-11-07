The Crown actress Elizabeth Debicki on filming Princess Diana's last days: Completely unbearable

As the final season of The Crown approaches, Elizabeth Debicki, the actress behind Princess Diana, opens up about the difficulties and emotional challenges involved in filming the lead-up to Diana's tragic death. While the highly-anticipated season does not depict the accident itself, it covers the days preceding it and the intense media attention Diana and her partner, Dodi Fayed, attracted.

Debicki has described the process as "completely unbearable." Recreating the moments leading up to Diana's death was no easy feat, as the actress found herself under immense pressure. The scenes required an emotional commitment that weighed heavily on the entire cast and crew.

In discussing the portrayal of the media's relentless pursuit of Princess Diana, Debicki likened it to an "anomalistic response to being pursued." She explained how the overwhelming presence of paparazzi and the intense scrutiny was emotionally taxing, leading to a feeling of entrapment.

Despite these challenges, Debicki placed her trust in the emotional blueprint provided by The Crown creator Peter Morgan. She aimed to balance the harrowing aspects of Diana's final days with moments of happiness and genuine fun in the early episodes of the season.

In an effort to bring a sense of joy to the series, Debicki and her co-stars strived to create scenes that were enjoyable and lighthearted. For the actress, it was essential to find these moments amidst the overall tragedy of Diana's life.