The Crown creator addresses 'Diana's Ghost' Season 6 controversy: I never imagined...

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of the sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed series The Crown, the show's creator Peter Morgan has opened up about the upcoming instalment, addressing surprising revelations and responding to the controversies surrounding it.

In a revealing interview with Variety, Morgan shed light on what viewers can expect in the concluding chapter of the Netflix series.

One of the most contentious aspects of Season 6 was the revelation that Princess Diana's "ghost" would make an appearance.

Morgan, however, swiftly dismissed the backlash, asserting that the term "ghost" had been misunderstood. Instead, he said, this representation of Diana, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, was a narrative resource meant to vividly depict her lingering impact on those she left behind.

Diana was a uniquely compelling figure, and Morgan believed her character deserved a distinct narrative treatment.

Season 6 of The Crown will delve into the aftermath of Princess Diana's tragic death and its long-lasting effects on the Royal Family.

This decision was a logical extension of the events covered in Season 5, which led up to Diana's fatal car crash alongside her partner, Dodi Fayed, portrayed by Khalid Abdalla.

“I never imagined it as Diana’s ‘ghost’ in the traditional sense. It was her continuing to live vividly in the minds of those she has left behind. Diana was unique, and I suppose that’s what inspired me to find a unique way of representing her. She deserved special treatment narratively," Morgan said.

Criticism of The Crown has not been uncommon, particularly as the series transformed the lives of the British royal family into entertainment.

Even Dame Judi Dench had her reservations about the show. Season 5's portrayal of Diana and Prince Charles's divorce had garnered significant attention, both in the series and in real-life media.

A noteworthy change for Season 6 is Netflix's decision to release the episodes in two parts. Part 1 is set to premiere on November 16, followed by Part 2 on December 14.

