Taylivia is back! Taylor Swift ends feud rumours with Olivia Rodrigo at 2024 Grammys

At tonight's star-studded 66th Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo shut down lingering rumours of a supposed rift, displaying mutual support and camaraderie. Both global pop sensations graced the annual music extravaganza, where they each stood as contenders for prestigious golden gramophones across multiple categories. Despite the absence of joint red carpet appearances or shared moments inside Crypto.com Arena, Swift and Rodrigo managed to silence speculations with a heartening exchange of gestures.

Swift, seated in the audience, left no room for doubt about her solidarity with Rodrigo. As the "Good 4 U" singer took the stage to perform her hit "Vampire," Swift enthusiastically stood, danced, and sang along, signalling a genuine celebration of Rodrigo's musical prowess.

In a mutual demonstration of support, Rodrigo was caught on camera standing and applauding as Taylor clinched the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The alleged dispute between the two musicians initially surfaced because of some music credits. Later when Rodrigo released her first single "Vampire" from her sophomore album Guts, many believed that it could be about the whole Taylor Swift situation.

The lyrics in question read, "Hate to give the satisfaction, asking how you’re doing now, How’s the castle built off people you pretend to care about?" and "But you made me look so naïve, the way you sold me for parts as you sunk your teeth into me, oh bloodsucker, famefucker, bleedin’ me dry, like a goddamn vampire."

Rodrigo, however, has consistently denied any rift between the two during interviews.