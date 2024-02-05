Did Taylor Swift snub Celine Dion at the Grammy stage? The Internet seems to be divided on this

Iconic singer Celine Dion sent social media into a tizzy as she made a surprise appearance at the Grammys 2024. Dion, who has been out of the circuit and battling a neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, came on stage to give away the Album Of The Year award and was greeted with a standing ovation from the audience.



The show organisers had been teasing that an “absolute global icon” would be presenting the final award for Album of the Year and they didn’t disappoint.



If Dion's appearance was iconic enough, the award she presented to Taylor Swift for Midnights can be termed historic. Swift became the only artist in Grammy history to have won the award four times.Grammy 2024: Taylor Swift makes history! Wins Album of the Year for record fourth time

While the moment between the two iconic singers should have been special, it turned into a social media debate as many felt Swift snubbed Dion during her winning moment.



As Swift walked up on stage to receive the award from Dion, she was caught hugging her producer and team and seemed to have ignored Dion completely while taking the golden gramophone in her hand. Unlike Miley Cyrus, who fangirled over Mariah Carey after being presented with her Grammy, Swift barely gave Celine Dion a passing glance as she grabbed the golden trophy and walked over to the mic.