Did Taylor Swift snub Celine Dion at the Grammy stage? The Internet seems to be divided on this

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Feb 05, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
Celine Dion presented Album Of The Year to Taylor Swift at Grammys 2024 Photograph:(Twitter)
Iconic singer Celine Dion sent social media into a tizzy as she made a surprise appearance at the Grammys 2024.

Iconic singer Celine Dion sent social media into a tizzy as she made a surprise appearance at the Grammys 2024. Dion, who has been out of the circuit and battling a neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, came on stage to give away the Album Of The Year award and was greeted with a standing ovation from the audience. 

The show organisers had been teasing that an “absolute global icon” would be presenting the final award for Album of the Year and they didn’t disappoint.

If Dion's appearance was iconic enough, the award she presented to Taylor Swift for Midnights can be termed historic. Swift became the only artist in Grammy history to have won the award four times.Grammy 2024: Taylor Swift makes history! Wins Album of the Year for record fourth time

While the moment between the two iconic singers should have been special, it turned into a social media debate as many felt Swift snubbed Dion during her winning moment.  

As Swift walked up on stage to receive the award from Dion, she was caught hugging her producer and team and seemed to have ignored Dion completely while taking the golden gramophone in her hand. Unlike Miley Cyrus, who fangirled over Mariah Carey after being presented with her Grammy, Swift barely gave Celine Dion a passing glance as she grabbed the golden trophy and walked over to the mic.

Also read: Grammys 2024: Billie Eilish's Barbie track wins Song Of The Year 

Fans felt that Swift in her excitement did not give the respect that Dion deserved who had herself won the same award 27 years ago. 
Many took to X to discuss the moment. Some felt Swift snubbed Dion and the legendary singer even gave a side-eye in response. Others were prompt enough to share a backstage photo of Swift hugging Dion and smiling for the camera. 

Grammys Red Carpet: All the breathtaking looks from the musicial night

Miley Cyrus turns heads in barely there safety pin dress

This was the first award show Dion attended after announcing she has Stiff Person Syndrome earlier 2023.

Dion will be releasing a Prime Video documentary to shed light on her battle with the disease. Dion explained on Instagram, “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.”

Read: What is Stiff-person Syndrome, the incurable nerve condition iconic singer Celine Dion is suffering from?

She continued, “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

