Did Taylor Swift snub Celine Dion at the Grammy stage? The Internet seems to be divided on this
Story highlights
Iconic singer Celine Dion sent social media into a tizzy as she made a surprise appearance at the Grammys 2024.
Iconic singer Celine Dion sent social media into a tizzy as she made a surprise appearance at the Grammys 2024. Dion, who has been out of the circuit and battling a neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, came on stage to give away the Album Of The Year award and was greeted with a standing ovation from the audience.
The show organisers had been teasing that an “absolute global icon” would be presenting the final award for Album of the Year and they didn’t disappoint.
If Dion's appearance was iconic enough, the award she presented to Taylor Swift for Midnights can be termed historic. Swift became the only artist in Grammy history to have won the award four times.Grammy 2024: Taylor Swift makes history! Wins Album of the Year for record fourth time
💎 Best believe @taylorswift13 is a four-time Album Of The Year winner: https://t.co/OuKk34l332 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xJ0wvknPdl— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2024
While the moment between the two iconic singers should have been special, it turned into a social media debate as many felt Swift snubbed Dion during her winning moment.
As Swift walked up on stage to receive the award from Dion, she was caught hugging her producer and team and seemed to have ignored Dion completely while taking the golden gramophone in her hand. Unlike Miley Cyrus, who fangirled over Mariah Carey after being presented with her Grammy, Swift barely gave Celine Dion a passing glance as she grabbed the golden trophy and walked over to the mic.
Also read: Grammys 2024: Billie Eilish's Barbie track wins Song Of The Year
Fans felt that Swift in her excitement did not give the respect that Dion deserved who had herself won the same award 27 years ago.
Many took to X to discuss the moment. Some felt Swift snubbed Dion and the legendary singer even gave a side-eye in response. Others were prompt enough to share a backstage photo of Swift hugging Dion and smiling for the camera.
Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary 🐐 was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul 🫠 pic.twitter.com/J7LggDVQD8— eazy e (@estefs) February 5, 2024
Grammys Red Carpet: All the breathtaking looks from the musicial night
#Grammys— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) February 5, 2024
*Taylor Swift & her friends running around on that stage for her award*
Celine Dion:pic.twitter.com/fjV5H5XH6S
The irony that Celine Dion took a moment to acknowledge the legends Diana Ross & Sting who presented her the same award 27 YEARS AGO… this was not a good look Taylor, I’m sorry #Grammys pic.twitter.com/CfIGDEeLKz— Kasey’s wife (@betty_most) February 5, 2024
Miley Cyrus turns heads in barely there safety pin dress
Did Taylor Swift disrespect or snub Celine Dion? No.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 5, 2024
Was she clearly distracted by someone behind her at the exact moment Celine Dion handed her the award? 100000%.
Stop overanalyzing her every move looking for proof that she should be hated because you already don’t like her.
She didn’t ignore her. They are chilling pic.twitter.com/mOFpBLkObH— 733 (@seven3three) February 5, 2024
This was the first award show Dion attended after announcing she has Stiff Person Syndrome earlier 2023.
Dion will be releasing a Prime Video documentary to shed light on her battle with the disease. Dion explained on Instagram, “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.”
Read: What is Stiff-person Syndrome, the incurable nerve condition iconic singer Celine Dion is suffering from?
She continued, “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”