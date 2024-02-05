Taylor Swift makes history! Wins Album of the Year at Grammy 2024

Taylor Swift has scripted historic! The pop star walked home from the 2024 Grammys after becoming the first artist ever to win four Album of the Year awards.

The 34-year-old songstress has won Album of the Year for Midnights. With this win, Swift has become the first artist with the most wins in the category.

With her historic triumph, Swift has surpassed legendary stars like Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonde, all of them have a record of three Album of the Year wins.

The award was presented by Celine Dion, who made a surprise appearance at the awards after her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome in 2022.

In her acceptance speech, Taylor said she was 'mind blown' after she broke the record for most Album of the Year Grammy wins

''I get to work with one of my best friends who is not only one of my best friends but also a once-in-a-generation producer, that’s Jack Antonoff,'' Taylor said as she went on to acknowledge her album collaborator Jack Antonoff, engineer, Laura Sisk, and Sam Dew. She also gave a shout-out to Lana Del Rey.

“I think so many beginners would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that she’s done. I think she’s a legacy artists a legend in in her crime right now. I’m so lucky to know you and to be your friend. I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life. But I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I cracked the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shortlisting a music video, or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers, or my band, or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show, for me that the award is the work.''

Concluding her speech, she said, ''All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much. Mind blown thank you so much. Ladies and gentlemen.''

Swift won her first Album of the Year award for her Fearless, in 2010. Back then, she become the youngest person ever to win the Grammy in this category. Apart from this, the singer has won the Album of The Year award for 1989 in 2016 and Folklore in 2021.

Swift's Red in 2014 and Evermore in 2022 earned a nomination for album of the year, however the singer lost both the times. So far, the songstress has been nominated six times in the major category.

The singer has also won the Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. While accepting the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Swift announced her 11th studio album, titled The Tortured Poets Department. The new album comes out April 19.