What a surprise! Taylor Swift announces new album The Tortured Poets Department on the Grammy stage

Taylor Swift makes history as she becomes won the fourth Album of the Year for Midnights.

After accepting the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Swift took a moment to announce her most-awaited 11th studio album, titled The Tortured Poets Department.



The songstress, who looked breathtaking in the classic white gown, made the announcement live on the Grammy stage as she went on to accept the prestigious trophy.



“I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans, so I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years," Taylor said before dropping the big news.

Grammy Awards 2024: Full list of winners (updating live)



"Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department."



The singer went backstage to share the album's cover on her social media handles. Sharing the poster that showed Swift lying on a bed, the pop star wrote, ''All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) × Another image of the post was a verse from a poem, reading, “And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All’s fair in love and poetry…Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”



Taylor's 11th album comes after her successful 2022 album, Midnights.