What a surprise! Taylor Swift announces new album The Tortured Poets Department on the Grammy stage
Story highlights
Taylor Swift received six Grammy nominations this year, including nods in categories like best song, record of the year, album of the year, and others. Her album Midnights is up for Album of the Year, and her song ''Anti-Hero” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, however, she lost the award to Miley Cyrus's “Flowers.”
Taylor Swift makes history as she becomes won the fourth Album of the Year for Midnights.
After accepting the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Swift took a moment to announce her most-awaited 11th studio album, titled The Tortured Poets Department.
The songstress, who looked breathtaking in the classic white gown, made the announcement live on the Grammy stage as she went on to accept the prestigious trophy.
“I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans, so I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years," Taylor said before dropping the big news.
Grammy Awards 2024: Full list of winners (updating live)
"Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department."
The singer went backstage to share the album's cover on her social media handles. Sharing the poster that showed Swift lying on a bed, the pop star wrote, ''All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍''
Another image of the post was a verse from a poem, reading, “And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All’s fair in love and poetry…Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”
Taylor's 11th album comes after her successful 2022 album, Midnights.
Swift received six Grammy nominations this year, including nods in categories like best song, record of the year, album of the year, and others. Her album Midnights is up for Album of the Year, and her song ''Anti-Hero” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, however, she lost the award to Miley Cyrus's “Flowers.”
“This is my 13th Grammy,” Swift said on the Grammy stage. “This is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that.”
The ''Lover'' singer made heads turn on the red carpet with her black and white Schiaparelli dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired her look with the opera gloves, and her accessories added more charm to her attire. Like always, her red lipstick added more drama to her look.