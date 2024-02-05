Miley Cyrus turns heads in barely there safety pin dress
Miley Cyrus looked super confident as she strutted at the Grammys 2024 red carpet in her custom dress made with hundreds of gold safety pins.
Trust Miley Cyrus to keep things hot. The songstress rocked the Grammys in a barely there outfit made of safety pins. She looked daring and beautiful in a custom Maison Margiela dress that was made using hundreds of gold safety pins and is inspired by John Galliano’s Fall-Winter 1996 look.
Miley Cyrus dazzles on the red carpet
The Maison Margiela dress made from safety pins features an intricate halter neckline, sculptural safety-pin detailing at the bust, a mesh design on the torso, a metal waist sculpture, skeleton hands embellished on the arms, and a mesh skirt with slits. She accessorised the look with big country-syle curls, resembling her Godmother, Dolly Parton.
Miley automatically became one of the few who looked daring and dazzling at the same time at the 66th Grammy Awards. The Wrecking Ball singe is known for her risky fashion choices and speaking her heart out.
Interestingly, this Grammy Awards is special for Miley as she bagged her first Grammy for the song “Flowers” which took the streaming charts by a surprise as it became one of the most loved and most streamed songs of the time. She won Best Solo Pop Performance for “Flowers”. As she came up on the stage, Miley changed into a black shimmery jumpsuit that had a deep opening from the chest to the navel. The jumpsuit was sleeveless and she let the hair do the talking with no accessories to match with either of the two outfits. Check out the full list of winners here.