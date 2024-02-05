Miley Cyrus turns heads in barely there safety pin dress

Miley Cyrus dazzles on the red carpet

Miley automatically became one of the few who looked daring and dazzling at the same time at the 66th Grammy Awards. The Wrecking Ball singe is known for her risky fashion choices and speaking her heart out.

Interestingly, this Grammy Awards is special for Miley as she bagged her first Grammy for the song “Flowers” which took the streaming charts by a surprise as it became one of the most loved and most streamed songs of the time. She won Best Solo Pop Performance for “Flowers”. As she came up on the stage, Miley changed into a black shimmery jumpsuit that had a deep opening from the chest to the navel. The jumpsuit was sleeveless and she let the hair do the talking with no accessories to match with either of the two outfits. Check out the full list of winners here.