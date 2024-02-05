India shines at Grammys! Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan win Best Global Music Album award

Indian band Shakti's This Moment won the Best Global Music Album at the Grammys 2024. The fusion band comprises of musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Selvaganesh Vinayakram.



The news was first shared by musician and Grammy winner Ricky Kej who is attending the ceremony in Los Angeles. Sharing the winning moment from the audience, Kej wrote on X, "SHAKTI wins a #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2024 !!! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy along with virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. Brilliant!!!! #IndiaWinsGrammys(sic)." SHAKTI wins a #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2024 !!! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy… pic.twitter.com/dJDUT6vRso — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 4, 2024 × Taking to X, Grammys also shared the news and wrote, "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner- This Moment' Shakti. #Grammys. (Sic)"

Congrats Best Global Music Album winner- This Moment' Shakti. #Grammys. (Sic)"



WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34kvdu pic.twitter.com/N7vXftfaDy — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 4, 2024 × The band was nominated in the category along with artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido. The band also beat fellow nominee Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was nominated in the same category for an album called Abundance in Millets by artists Falu & Gaurav Shah.



This Moment features 8 songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocals), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).