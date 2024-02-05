India shines at Grammys! Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan win Best Global Music Album award
Indian band Shakti's This Moment won the Best Global Music Album at the Grammys 2024. Meanwhile tabla maestro Zakir Hussain created history with three Grammy wins.
Indian band Shakti's This Moment won the Best Global Music Album at the Grammys 2024. The fusion band comprises of musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Selvaganesh Vinayakram.
The news was first shared by musician and Grammy winner Ricky Kej who is attending the ceremony in Los Angeles. Sharing the winning moment from the audience, Kej wrote on X, "SHAKTI wins a #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2024 !!! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy along with virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. Brilliant!!!! #IndiaWinsGrammys(sic)."
SHAKTI wins a #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2024 !!! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy… pic.twitter.com/dJDUT6vRso— Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 4, 2024
Taking to X, Grammys also shared the news and wrote, "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner- This Moment' Shakti. #Grammys. (Sic)"
Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs 🎶— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 4, 2024
WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34kvdu pic.twitter.com/N7vXftfaDy
The band was nominated in the category along with artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido. The band also beat fellow nominee Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was nominated in the same category for an album called Abundance in Millets by artists Falu & Gaurav Shah.
This Moment features 8 songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocals), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).
Historic win for Zakir Hussain
It was a big night for India as Ustad Zakir Hussain also won in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category along with Rakesh Chaurasia as well as the Best Instrumental Composition category. The tabla maestro created history at the Grammys by becoming the first Indian artist to win three Grammys in a single night. The musician has previously won two Grammys in previous years- once in 1992 and in 2009.
.... and Ustad Zakhir Hussain, the living legend creates history by winning 3 Grammys in one night!!! Rakesh Chaurasia wins 2!! This is a great year for India at the Grammys.. and I am blessed to witness it. @RecordingAcad #indiawinsatgrammys— Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 5, 2024
Grammys 2024 also witnessed Dua Lipa's electrifying performance as the opening act. Singer Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. Veteran singer Joni Mitchel took home the Best Folk Artist Grammy.
