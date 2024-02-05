LIVE TV
Grammy Awards 2024: Full list of winners (updating live)

Updated: Feb 05, 2024
Grammy Awards 2024: Trevor Noah to host the 66th Recording Academy awards. 

Music’s biggest night is here as The Recording Academy brought out its big guns to acknowledge the best in the world of music last year. Ahead of the main televised event, Grammys premiere ceremony began at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. While Elaine Martone picked up her Grammy for being the Producer of the Year in Classical music, Michelle Obama won Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times. 

For the big awards, SZA is nominated in nine categories and competes against the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Victoria Monét and Billie Eilish for record of the year. The fight for album of the year is pretty tough with SZA, Swift, Rodrigo, Boygenius, Cyrus, Batiste, Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monae in the list. 

Check out the winners list (updating live):

Record of the Year

“Worship,” Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough,” Boygenius
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill,” SZA

Album of the Year

“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste
“The Record,” Boygenius
“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Midnights,” Taylor Swift
“SOS,” SZA

Song of the Year

“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Dance the Night” (From “Barbie the Album”) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
“Vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
“What Was I Made For?” [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff — WINNER
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas — WINNER
Justin Tranter

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
“Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers — WINNER

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
“Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue — WINNER
“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush,” Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake – Loading
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore
Romy & Fred again.. – Strong
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble — WINNER

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — WINNER
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best Rock Album

“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters
“Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet
“72 Seasons,” Metallica
“This Is Why,” Paramore — WINNER
“In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Belinda Says,” Alvvays
“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It,” boygenius
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why,” Paramore — WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album

“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
“The Record,” boygenius — WINNER
“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
“Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
“I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough — WINNER
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Metallica – Lux Æterna

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed – Bad Man
Ghost – Phantom of the Opera
Metallica – 72 Seasons — WINNER
Slipknot – Hive Mind
Spiritbox – Jaded

Best Rock Song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough — WINNER
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones – Angry

Best R&B Performance

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones — WINNER
“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
“Kill Bill,” SZA

Best R&B Album

“Girls Night Out,” Babyface
“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones
“Special Occasion,” Emily King
“Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét — WINNER
“Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker


Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple
Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood
PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning — WINNER
SZA – Love Language

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – ICU
Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Snooze
Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Best Progressive R&B Album

6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS — WINNER

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
“Attention,” Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole — WINNER
“Low,” SZA

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
Black Thought – Love Letter
Coi Leray – Players
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers — WINNER

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers — WINNER

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael — WINNER
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Country Solo Performance

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“Buried,” Brandy Clark
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs
“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Best Country Album

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini
“Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne
“Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan
“Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers
“Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – High Note
Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything — WINNER
Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me
Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark – Buried
Chris Stapleton – White Horse — WINNER
Morgan Wallen – Last Night
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Blind Boys of Alabama – Heaven Help Us All
Madison Cunningham – Inventing the Wheel
Rhiannon Giddens – You Louisiana Man
Allison Russell – Eve Was Black — WINNER

Best Americana Performance

Blind Boys of Alabama – Friendship
Tyler Childers – Help Me Make It Through the Night
Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity — WINNER
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – King of Oklahoma
Allison Russell – The Returner

Best American Roots Song

The War and Treaty – Blank Page
Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson – California Sober
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Cast Iron Skillet — WINNER
Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity
Allison Russell – The Returner

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes — WINNER
Allison Russell – The Returner

Best Bluegrass Album

Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game
Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
Willie Nelson – Bluegrass
Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold — WINNER

Best Traditional Blues Album

Eric Bibb – Ridin’
Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp
Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody
John Primer – Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge
Bobby Rush – All My Love for You — WINNER

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues
Ruthie Foster – Healing Time
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London
Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony — WINNER
Bettye LaVette – LaVette!

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live] — WINNER
Nickel Creek – Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
Paul Simon – Psalms
Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – New Beginnings — WINNER
Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – Live: Orpheum Theater Nola — WINNER
New Breed Bass Band – Made in New Orleans 
New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Too Much to Hold 
The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Live at the Maple Leaf

Best Latin Pop Album

“La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
“A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
“La Neta,” Pedro Capó
“Don Juan,” Maluma
“X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno — WINNER

Best Música Urbana Album

“Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro
“Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G
“Data,” Tainy

Best African Music Performance

“Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide
“City Boys,” Burna Boy
“Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys
“Rush,” Ayra Starr
“Water,” Tyla — WINNER

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

“Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer
“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer — WINNER

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie the Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie the Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — WINNER

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
Lila Downs – La Sánchez
Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
Peso Pluma – Génesis — WINNER

Best Alternative Jazz Album

“Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
“Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole
“SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
“Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry
“The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello — WINNER

Best Jazz Performance

Jon Batiste – Movement 18’ (Heroes)
Lakecia Benjamin – Basquiat
Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – Vulnerable (Live)
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – But Not For Me
Samara Joy – Tight — WINNER

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – For Ella 2
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard
Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine
Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins — WINNER

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Kenny Barron – The Source
Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix
Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
Billy Childs – The Winds of Change — WINNER
Pat Metheny – Dream Box

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo
Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues — WINNER
Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians
Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias – Quietude
Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – My Heart Speaks
Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana
Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 — WINNER

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
Laufey – Bewitched — WINNER
Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak — WINNER
House of Waters – On Becoming
Bob James – Jazz Hands
Julian Lage – The Layers
Ben Wendel – All One


Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot — WINNER
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – God Is Good
Erica Campbell – Feel Alright (Blessed)
Zacardi Cortez – Lord Do It For Me (Live)
Melvin Crispell III – God Is
Kirk Franklin – All Things — WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Blessing Offor – Believe 
Cody Carnes – Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]
Lauren Daigle – Thank God I Do 
for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – Love Me Like I Am 
Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Power — WINNER
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – God Problems

Best Gospel Album

Erica Campbell – I Love You
Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live) 
Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way 
Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth 
Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando — WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Blessing Offor – My Tribe 
Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel
Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle 
Lecrae – Church Clothes 4 — WINNER
Phil Wickham – I Believe

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King
Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South — WINNER
Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times
Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross 
Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Tainy – Data

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cabra – Martínez 
Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
Juanes – Vida Cotidiana — WINNER
Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores — WINNER
Fito Paez – EADDA9223

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) — WINNER
Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti 
Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico 
Omara Portuondo – Vida 
Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony 
Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces 
Burna Boy – Alone
Davido – Feel 
Silvana Estrada – Milagro Y Disastre 
Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance In Millets 
Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto — WINNER
Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – Todo Colores

Best Global Music Album

Susana Baca- Epifanías 
Bokanté – History 
Burna Boy – I Told Them…
Davido – Timeless
Shakti – This Moment — WINNER

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton – Born For Greatness
Beenie Man – Simma 
Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023
Burning Spear – No Destroyer 
Julian Marley & Antacus – Colors of Royal — WINNER

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Aquamarine 
Omar Akram – Moments of Beauty
Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks) 
David Darling & Hans Christian – Ocean Dreaming Ocean
Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet – So She Howls — WINNER

Best Children’s Music Album

Andrew & Polly – Ahhhhh! 
Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon – Ancestars
DJ Willy Wow! – Hip Hope for Kids! 
Uncle Jumbo – Taste The Sky 
123 Andrés – We Grow Together Preschool Songs — WINNER

Best Comedy Album

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainer
Chris Rock – Selective Outrage 
Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love 
Dave Chappelle – What’s In A Name? — WINNER

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Aja Monet – When the Poems Do What They Do
J. Ivy – The Light Inside — WINNER
Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother
Prentice Powell and Shawn William – For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album
Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep – Big Tree 
William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder 
Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being 
Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism 
Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times — WINNER

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II
Sarah Schachner, composer

God Of War Ragnarök
Bear McCreary, composer

Hogwarts Legacy
Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, composers

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — WINNER
Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora 
Various Artists – Barbie The Album — WINNER
Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By 
Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 
Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Music Video

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping — WINNER
Tyler Childers – In Your Love 
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For 
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out 
Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream — WINNER 
How I’m Feeling Now 
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour 
I Am Everything 
Dear Mama

Best Recording Package

Caroline Rose – The Art of Forgetting 
Hsing-Hui Cheng – Cadenza 21’
Perry Shall – Eletrophonic Chronic
Iam8bit – Gravity Falls 
Yu Wei – Migration
Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck – Stumpwork — WINNER

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel 
For The Birds: The Birdsong Project — WINNER
Gieo 
Inside: Deluxe Box Set 
Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Best Album Notes

John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (album notes by Ashley Kahn)
Howdy Glenn – I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (album notes by Scott B. Bomar) 
Iftin Band – Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (album notes by Vik Sohonie)
Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman
Various Artists – Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker — WINNER

Best Historical Album

Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
Various Artists – The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922
Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 
Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition 
Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos — WINNER

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Bokanté – History
Boygenius – The Record
Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
Feist – Multitudes
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II — WINNER

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Fandango
Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces
Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry – Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor
Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Contemporary American Composers — WINNER
Shara Nova & A Far Cry – The Blue Hour

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone — WINNER
Brian Pidgeon

Best Remixed Recording

Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) — WINNER
Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown – New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)
Lane 8 – Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
Mariah Carey – Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)
Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – Alien Love Call

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia Keys — WINNER
Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarok
George Strait – Blue Clear Sky
Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs
Ryan Ylyate – Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Best Instrumental Composition

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Motion
John Williams – Helena’s Theme — WINNER
Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis – Amerikkan Skin
Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music
Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – Cutey And The Dragon

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera – I Remember Mingus
Just 6 – Angels We Have Heard On High
Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music
The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel – Folsom Prison Blues — WINNER
Wednesday Addams – Paint It Black

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Fenestra
Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest – Com Que Voz (Live)
Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – April in Paris
säje ft. Jacob Collier – In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning — WINNER
Samara Joy – Lush Life

Best Orchestral Performance

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra – Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy
Los Angeles Philharmonic – Adès: Dante — WINNER
Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra – Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces
The Philadelphia Orchestra – Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony
San Francisco Symphony – Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Best Opera Recording

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Champion — WINNER
Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries
The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet – Little: Black Lodge

Best Choral Performance

The Clarion Choir – Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil
The Crossing – Carols After a Plague
Miró Quartet; Conspirare – The House Of Belonging
San Francisco Symphony Chorus – Ligeti: Lux Aeterna
Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir – Saariaho: Reconnaissance — WINNER

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet – American Stories
Catalyst Quartet – Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker
Roomful Of Teeth – Rough Magic — WINNER
Third Coast Percussion – Between Breaths
Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos – Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Robert Black – Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light
Andy Akiho – Akiho: Cylinders
Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) – The American Project — WINNER
Seth Parker Woods – Difficult Grace
Curtis Stewart – Of Love

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist – Because
Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist – Broken Branches
Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist – 40@40
Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist – Rising
Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) – Walking In The Dark — WINNER

Best Classical Compendium

Anne Akiko Meyers – Fandango
Christopher Rountree, conductor – Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?
Peter Herresthal – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman – Passion For Bach And Coltrane — WINNER
Chick Corea – Sardinia
Andy Akiho – Sculptures
Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights – Zodiac Suite

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) – Adès: Dante
Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) – Akiho: In That Space, At That Time
William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) – Brittelle: Psychedelics
Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) – Montgomery: Rounds — WINNER

