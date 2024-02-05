Where are her 80 tattoos? Paris Jackson shocks fans with new Grammys look

Paris jackson turned a new leaf at the Grammys as she came dressed in a stunning back cutout gown with a risky thigh high slit. But the gown wasn’t the highlight of her look rather the absence of her unmissable tattoos. The singer has close to 80 tattoos all over her body, especially on her arms and chest.

As Paris walked the red carpet at the 66th Grammy Awards, none of her tattoos were visible even though she wore an off-shoulder cut-out Celine gown. Grammy Awards 2024: Full list of winners (updating live)

Where did all the tattoos go?

Paris reportedly enlisted star celebrity makeup artist Tyson Fountaine to pull off the major transformation, which left her nearly unrecognisable at the Grammys. Fountaine achieved the look using Cover Fx products that claim to give coverage like no other in the market.

As for Paris Jackson, the star has close to 80 tattoos. She has been building her body art collections for years now. Her tattoo designs range from chakra symbols on her chest to a Tolstoy quote and large symbols inspired by Led Zeppelin on her arms. She also has matching friendship tattoos with her friends. The most famous of them is with model Cara Delevigne.

Paris revealed in 2022 that she has matching tattoos with at least 10 people.