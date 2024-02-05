Dave Chappelle wins his fifth Grammy Award in Best Comedy Album category

It’s turning out to be a great night for comedian Dave Chappelle as he became one of the first to pick up a Grammy at the ongoing Grammy Awards 2024. The event being held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles awarded Dave for his comedy album Dave Chappelle: What’s in a Name? in the best comedy album category. This marks his fifth Grammy.

Dave Chappelle's fifth Grammy win

If you have watched Netflix in the past years, you’d find that the name of the album rings a bell as Dave Chappelle: What’s in a Name? Is connected to the 2022 release of his Netflix special of the same name.

Dave took the Grammy home while beating the likes of Wanda Sykes, Sarah Silverman, Chris Rock and Trevor Noah. Trevor also happens to be the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Dave Chappelle has been courting controversy for some time now, ever since he made some comments about the transgender community in his 2021 standup special The Closer. There was a strong backlash post the comments and also when his alma mater school, Washington DC’s Duke Ellington School of Arts called him for a speech as they decided to rename their theatre after Dave.

During that ceremony, Chappelle announced that he did not want to have the theater renamed in his honour due to the controversy.