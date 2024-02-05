Rapper Killer Mike wins three Grammys, escorted out of ceremony in handcuffs

In a bizarre turn of events, rapper Killer Mike was escorted out of the Grammys ceremony soon after he won three awards. Before anyone could process what happened, the rapper was arrested in handcuffs and taken out of the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles where the Grammy Awards took place. He was taken in handcuffs by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rapper Killer Mike led by police in handcuffs post winning awards

The arrest came in the news after videos of him being led by police in handcuffs started circulating on the internet. One video posted on X showed Killer Mike being led out of the venue shortly after his win. This was while people shouted “Free Mike” in the background. Most onlookers didn’t understand how or why this happened. The videos have now gone viral amid confusion.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers," Best Rap Album for Michael) "Free Mike" someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

The reason for his arrest is still unclear but some reports suggest that it was a charge of misdemeanour and had nothing to do with the Grammys. Reports also suggest that Killer Mike will be released later tonight if all goes well.