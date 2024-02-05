Rapper Killer Mike wins three Grammys, escorted out of ceremony in handcuffs
Story highlights
The reason for his arrest is still unclear but some reports suggest that it was a charge of misdemeanour.
In a bizarre turn of events, rapper Killer Mike was escorted out of the Grammys ceremony soon after he won three awards. Before anyone could process what happened, the rapper was arrested in handcuffs and taken out of the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles where the Grammy Awards took place. He was taken in handcuffs by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Rapper Killer Mike led by police in handcuffs post winning awards
The arrest came in the news after videos of him being led by police in handcuffs started circulating on the internet. One video posted on X showed Killer Mike being led out of the venue shortly after his win. This was while people shouted “Free Mike” in the background. Most onlookers didn’t understand how or why this happened. The videos have now gone viral amid confusion.
Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024
The reason for his arrest is still unclear but some reports suggest that it was a charge of misdemeanour and had nothing to do with the Grammys. Reports also suggest that Killer Mike will be released later tonight if all goes well.
Killer Mike won three coveted Grammys – Best Rap Album award, the Best Rap Performance award, and the Best Rap Song award. He won the awards during the pre-show ceremony which was handed out before the main televised ceremony. He won Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance for his track “Scientists and Engineers” and Best Rap Album for Michael, his sixth studio album released in June 2023. Check out the full list of winners here
Also read: India shines at Grammys! Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan win Best Global Music Album award
His song “Scientists and Engineers” was praised by critics and fans alike for its lyrical prowess and social commentary. His album Michael was also hailed as one of the best rap albums of the year, showcasing his versatility and maturity as an artist.