Drake calls Grammys as 'just the opinion of a group of people', skips awards show

Five-time Grammy winner Drake has expressed his dissatisfaction with the 2024 Grammy Awards. The rap artist was nominated for his collaboration with 21 Savage but did not win any awards. The rapper chose to perform in Tampa, Florida, instead of attending the ceremony and posted a message on Instagram, saying, " All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s name are kept a secret… (literally you can google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate sh*t in our world.”



Drake has been openly critical of the Grammys before. He has in the past questioned the relevance and transparency of the award show, especially for hip-hop and black artists. In 2019, he used his acceptance speech for Best Rap Song to say that the Grammys do not represent the true value of music and that artists should not measure their success by trophies.