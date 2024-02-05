Grammys 2024: Red carpet looks from the night
The 66th Grammy Awards are here, and the biggest stars from the world of showbiz and music have descended upon the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. As the red unfolded, our favourite stars stepped out in their fashion best; some looked breathtaking, while others took all the attention with their sartorial choices.
Here we have compiled all the red carpet looks that you can't miss!
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus arrived in style and bold look on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2024 Grammy Awards.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is here to slay. The queen arrived wearing a breathtaking black-and-white strapless Schiaparelli gown. Her black opera gloves added more drama to her look.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Dawn Richard
Dawn Richard made the Grammy's red carpet a little fun as she turned up wearing an outfit inspired by a tree!
(Photograph:Twitter)
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa dazzled the red carpet of the musical night in a silver-shinning gown with a plunging front.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Olivia Rodrigo
What a beauty! Olivia Rodrigo turned up at the red carpet wearing a stunning white gown adorned with rhinestones.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil wowed in a voluminous red dress with halter neck and a deep front.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Billie Eilish
At the 66th annual Grammys, Billie Eilish wore a loose-fitted jacket with pink sleeves that had 'Barbie' inscribed on it. She was nominated for six awards.