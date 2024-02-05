Grammys Red Carpet: All the breathtaking looks from the musicial night

| Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

The biggest musical night of the year Grammys kicked off on Monday, February 5, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and as expected, it was the evening full of breathtaking looks. Taylor Swift, the big nominee of the night, showed up in an eye-catching classic look at the red carpet. Olivia, on the other hand, looked beautiful in the stunning white gown adorned with rhinestones. Apart from music, the night was all about celebrities and their awe-inspiring fashion. Scroll to see pics!

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was a vision in white. The ''Lover'' singer made heads turn on the red carpet with her black and white Schiaparelli dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired her look with the opera gloves, and her accessories added more charm to her attire. Like always, her red lipstick added more drama to her look.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Chloë

Chloë showed off her edgy style in the sophisticated Gaurav Gupta gown. The singer's brown dress which was adorned with crystals showed-off her toned figure, and keeping her look simple, the diva left her red hair open and opted to wear a small earrings.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum is always the queen when it comes to the red carpet. Klum knows how to slay with the perfect red carpet-worthy look, and at Grammys 2024, the model left everyone awestruck as she showed up in a very daring black gown with a sheer top and a sparkly built-in bra. She kept her long blonde hair down, and when it came to accessories, she wore a matching diamond earring, and her dark kohl eye makeup added drama to her look.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa was a diamond girl at the Grammys. Lipa slayed on the red carpet with her simple yet head-turning look. For the musical night, Lipa wore a Mettalic floor-length dress with a deep front by Courrèges. Lipa accessorised the look with Tiffany & Co. jewellery

(Photograph: Twitter )

Halle Bailey

New mommy Halle Bailey stole all the limelight with her angelic shimmery gown. Bailey, who earned a nomination for Best R&B Song, showed up wearing a sheer Gucci gown adorned with rhinestones. The Little Mermaid actress finished off her look with a diamond necklace.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Olivia Rodrigo

The Gen-Z star Olivia Rodrigo looked glamourous in the classic Hollywood fashion. The three-time Grammy winner wore a classic Versace gown that Linda Evangelista wore in 1995. Her sparkly dress with thin straps, bustier bodice adorned with crystals and white beads. She accessorised her look with earrings and applied winged eyelines with red lipstick.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Tyla

Tyka stole all the limelight at the 66th annual Grammy Awards with her breezy look. The Johannesburg-born singer, who took home the Grammy for Best African Music Performance, showed up in Atelier Versace's chiffon dress with asymmetrical cutouts. She tied her hair in a high bun and accesorised her look with diamond studs.

(Photograph: Twitter )