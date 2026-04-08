'Could have been worse': Tori Spelling opens up about car accident involving her children

Tori Spelling on April 2 met a scary car crash that involved four of her children and three of their friends. The actress has now opened up about the accident, saying she feels "so grateful and so lucky" that they are safe.

What actually happened?

The incident took place on Thursday in Temecula, California, when Spelling was traveling with the kids. As per reports, their vehicle was struck after another car allegedly sped through a red light, and lead to a violent collision that spun their car.

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Tori Spelling speaks about the accident

Days after the terrifying accident, the 52-year-old actress took to her Instagram to address the details of the crash. "We are so grateful and so lucky, because it could have been so much worse. I'm just really grateful that in a split second, guardian angels were definitely with us that day," she recalled about the experience.

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Spelling also opened up about the split-second decision she made in an attempt to protect the children. "In a split second, I looked to my right and I saw he was coming full on, full impact into the side of our car. I turned hard left, as hard as I could, as fast as I could, to avoid as much impact on the children as possible," she revealed.

Spelling also took a moment to thank people who reached out in support. "I'm grateful to everyone who has reached out and repeatedly checked on us and offered to do whatever we needed to get us through this and all the blessings everyone has sent," she said.

Accident under investigation

As per reports, deputies found two damaged vehicles on arrival at the scene, and all eight occupants in Spelling’s car were transported to a hospital in multiple ambulances. Though there were several injuries, such as cuts, bruises, contusions, and concussions, none were life-threatening. The accident is currently under investigation.

About Tori Spelling