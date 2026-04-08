/'Iconic!' Fans react as Anna Wintour and Meryl Streep pose together for Vogue cover ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2

The entertainment world has witnessed a rare moment that no one had expected: Anna Wintour on a Vogue cover alongside Meryl Streep. This crossover between fashion and film has taken over the internet with netizens calling it "beyond iconic."

Anna Wintour and Meryl Streep on a magazine cover



The striking shoot comes ahead of the release of the much-anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2, in which Streep famously portrays Miranda Priestly, a character widely believed to be based on Wintour. The fashion icon has shaped the identity of the magazine for more than three decades.

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During the interview with Vogue, Wintour spoke about the impact of the first film, saying, "What I liked about the first film is that it showed the world what a huge business fashion is. It’s a true economic force globally, and the first film acknowledged that.



Wintour further added, "So much has changed. But I like to think we’re evolving rather than disintegrating. We are still here. We’re all doing our jobs—in different ways and across multiple platforms instead of just one, but how wonderful is that? We’re reaching far more people."

Streep on her role

Meanwhile, Streep opened up about revisiting the iconic role of Miranda Priestly, and revealed that she considered Wintour’s real-life responsibilities while preparing for the sequel. "In terms of Miranda, and coming back to that character 20 years later, I did think honestly about Anna and tried to imagine what it was like to carry her responsibility and to be as interested in the world and curious as she must have to be," she added, as quoted by Vogue. "Always breaking the waves. And we’re not done yet. But the thing that’s fun about this character is that I was using my role models, different people that I know, and most of them are men."

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