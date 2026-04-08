/Aubrey Plaza is pregnant! The White Lotus star is expecting first child with Christopher Abbott

Aubrey Plaza is set to step into a new chapter of her life called motherhood. The actress is expecting her first child with her partner Christopher Abbott.

Plaza and Abbott have yet to make their relationship public and have neither confirmed anything about it as of now. However, the couple have long been working together and sharing on-screen space in projects such as the 2020 film Black Bear and Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

Aubrey Plaza is pregnant, expecting first child with Christopher Abbott

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The White Lotus actress's pregnancy was confirmed by her rep to People on April 7. “It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” the source says, adding that “they feel very blessed.”

The due date is in the spring. More details, such as the gender of the baby, have not been revealed. In March, the actress attended Paris Fashion Week, where she was seen wearing baggy clothes, seemingly hiding her baby bump.

She showed up wearing an oversized black leather jacket with loose-mini dress.

Aubrey and Christopher first worked together in 2019 on the psychological drama Black Bear. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 and received critical acclaim. They worked together again in John Patrick Shanley’s play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea in 2023. While the couple have kept their relationship quite private, they have been spotted at public events.

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On February 14, Plaza and her partner attended Khaite’s Fall/Winter 2026 show, where they were seated in the front row.

Aubrey Plaza's past relationship