Hollywood writers and studios reach tentative deal to end months-long strike

Hollywood writers reached a tentative agreement with studios and streamers, ending a months-long strike that brought much of the production of TV shows and movies to a standstill.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) reached an agreement on Sunday after five consecutive days of negotiations. The WGA and AMPTP are still drafting the final contract language.

“What we have won in this contract – most particularly, everything we have gained since May 2nd – is due to the willingness of this membership to exercise its power, to demonstrate its solidarity, to walk side-by-side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the past 146 days,” the WGA said in an email to members on Sunday, according to CNN.

“It is the leverage generated by your strike, in concert with the extraordinary support of our union siblings, that finally brought the companies back to the table to make a deal.”

One of the sticking points in the last days before closing the pact was the details of language around the use of generative AI in content production.

However, the stand-off is not over yet as the members of the WGA, which represents more than 11,000 writers, are yet to ratify the agreement. But the picketing has been stopped. The guild members are expected to vote on Tuesday on whether to formally lift the strike order against AMPTP signatories.

“To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then,” the message to members stated

The current agitation lasted for 146 days and was coming close to beating the longest strike in WGA history—a 1988 strike that lasted 154 days.

“Though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted,” the WGA told its members in the e-mail.

“To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again – one last time.”

(With inputs from agencies)