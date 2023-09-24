Doja Cat takes a dig at Kardashian sisters' cosmetic procedures in new song; sparks controversy

In her latest release, "W-t Vagina," celebrated American rapper and singer Doja Cat seems to have touched a nerve by making what some fans interpret as an indirect critique of the Kardashian family's affinity for cosmetic procedures.

The line in question goes, "Tell me why ol’ shorty walkin’ like she got a stick in her a**, And pretty face, plastic, it’s givin’ Kardashian." Many fans took this as a pointed jab.

On social media platforms like Reddit, fans offered varying perspectives on the lyrical reference. One fan commented, "I mean, Kardashian is synonymous with cosmetic surgery in pop culture. It’s just a reference, not that deep." Another fan quipped, "I guess it’s more of a negative shout-out, lol."

The Kardashian-Jenner family has long been a subject of controversy regarding their rumoured extensive use of cosmetic surgery.

Recently, Kylie Jenner made headlines by acknowledging that she had breast implants prior to her pregnancy with her daughter, Stormi. This admission came after years of denying any surgical enhancements.

During an episode of their Hulu series, The Kardashians, she stated, "I had beautiful breasts. Natural t–s. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything, and I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with."

Also read: Jessica Chastain supports Sophie Turner in her custody battle with Joe Jonas

Kylie had previously admitted to getting lip fillers at the age of 17 due to insecurity about her appearance.

Kourtney Kardashian, at the age of 22, openly acknowledged having undergone breast augmentation. In 2011, she expressed regret, saying, "I had my boobs done, but if I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it. I was so cute before."

In contrast, Kim Kardashian has consistently denied undergoing plastic surgery, despite persistent speculation. However, in May 2023, she finally admitted to receiving Botox injections in her neck. She had previously mentioned using "a little bit of Botox" in a 2022 Allure interview.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE