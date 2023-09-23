Jessica Chastain supports Sophie Turner amid her custody battle with Joe Jonas

In a testament to the strength of their friendship forged during their collaboration on the 2019 X-Men movie Dark Phoenix, Jessica Chastain has publicly expressed her support for co-star Sophie Turner amid her highly publicised divorce and custody battle with Joe Jonas.

Jessica Chastain, a prominent actress known for her roles in films like Zero Dark Thirty and The Help, chose to weigh in on the matter via Twitter on Friday (September 22). Her show of solidarity came as a retweet of a post authored by writer and activist Roxane Gay.

In her tweet, Roxane Gay offered her analysis of Joe Jonas's actions throughout the unfolding divorce proceedings, expressing fascination with what she perceived as his miscalculations in handling the situation.

She specifically pointed out his attempts at public relations manoeuvres and highlighted his decision to reportedly withhold the children's passports as part of the ongoing dispute. Roxane wrote, "The way Joe Jonas miscalculated his popularity with his transparent attempts at PR manipulation, particularly when the North remembers is FASCINATING. And holding the children’s passports to keep them from their mother? Bruh… And the thing is, these are not people I know or follow. I just read the ‘news.’ He has handled this SO badly that now I’m paying attention." See the post below!

Jessica Chastain shows support for Sophie Turner in new tweet amid her divorce battle with Joe Jonas. pic.twitter.com/Rw2X88Jibk — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 22, 2023

In response to Roxane's candid assessment, Chastain took to Twitter and referred to Roxane as "the oracle" while sharing her retweet. Her choice to repost the message resonated with her followers, many of whom were already aware of the close bond between Jessica and Sophie.

Four years of married life and two children later, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner filed for divorce on 5 September 2023. The former celebrity couple issued a joint statement on social media earlier this month, calling the step “a united decision”. However, further developments in the split, including a lawsuit, have roused fans’ intrigue about their tumultuous relationship.

