Top 5 Hollywood news today: Jennifer Lopez sad over Oscars snub, Steven Spielberg's daughter jailed

Among a lot of news coming from the Hollywood circles, Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela getting jailed and Jennifer Lopez finally opening up about the Oscars snub trended the most.

Read our top 5 picks here:

Jennifer Lopez says her 2020 Oscars snub a 'little bit of letdown'

In a recent conversation with Oprah Winfrey, JLo admitted that she was affected by the 2020 Oscars snub. Her performance as a stripper in `Hustlers` did not get nominated for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards even though she earned critical acclaim for the role.

"I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it," the star told Oprah Winfrey during a sit-down interview Saturday at the Los Angeles stop for Oprah`s 2020 Vision Tour.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-jennifer-lopez-says-her-2020-oscars-snub-a-little-bit-of-letdown-283623

Steven Spielberg's adult actress daughter jailed for domestic violence

Mikaela, 23, has been jailed on a reported misdemeanor domestic violence according to court documents. She was admitted to the Hill Detention Center in the morning.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/steven-spielbergs-adult-actress-daughter-jailed-for-domestic-violence-283663

'Invisible Man' sees its way to top of North America box office

Enough viewers saw "The Invisible Man" this weekend to propel it to the top of the North American box office, with an estimated $28.9 million in ticket sales, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/invisible-man-sees-its-way-to-top-of-north-america-box-office-283640

Hasan Minhaj's Netflix show 'Patriot Act' gets a green light for seven additional episodes

There is good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj’s fans as his Netflix show ‘Patriot Act’ has a new lease of life with the OTT platform giving it an extension of seven new episodes.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/celebrity-news-hasan-minhajs-netflix-show-patriot-act-gets-a-green-light-for-seven-additional-episodes-283771

Lizzo's Grammy-winning track 'Truth Hurts' lands in copyright suit

Lizzo may have won a Grammy for her hit track 'Truth Hurts' but the song has landed her in a copyright suit. According to a report in Variety, three songwriters have filed a countersuit against Lizzo as they allege that they have not been credited properly for writing the hit track.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lizzos-grammy-winning-track-truth-hurts-lands-in-copyright-suit-283672