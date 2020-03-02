Hasan Minhaj's Netflix show 'Patriot Act' gets a green light for seven additional episodes

There is good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj’s fans as his Netflix show ‘Patriot Act’ has a new lease of life with the OTT platform giving it an extension of seven new episodes.

The weekly comedy show ‘Patriot Act’ initially ran for 32 episodes and wrapped in December.

The new episodes will premiere beginning March 29. The installments will start dropping weekly from May.

According to Netflix, the new episodes will represent the show’s sixth "cycle”.

It will be fronted by new showrunner Prashanth Venkataramanujam, a co-creator of the series and a frequent collaborator of host Hasan Minhaj's.

Also, Hasan Minhaj will be headlining the White House Correspondents’ Dinner for the second time.