Steven Spielberg's adult actress daughter jailed for domestic violence

Ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Mikaela is back in the news after several publications reported that she has been arrested and jailed in Nashville, Tenn early Saturday.

Mikaela, 23, has been jailed on a reported misdemeanor domestic violence according to court documents. She was admitted to the Hill Detention Center in the morning.

According to the County Sheriff’s Office, her $1,000 bail has already been posted, and she will be released at the conclusion of a 12-hour “hold”. This is a routine procedure in the case of domestic violence. An official went on record to say, “Someone has already posted her bond; it’s a matter of her finishing out her 12 hours.”

She was earlier in the news as she announced her choice of career. She revealed that she is an adult film actress. In an interview to the Sun, Mikaela revealed that she is now self-producing solo adult film videos. The news created quite a stir on social media. "I've always been a very sexually natured person, which has gotten me in trouble before. Not in a predatory way but just in the sense that people here in the South might not yet be comfortable with that," she said in an interview.

Mikaela reportedly lives in Nashville with her fiancé, Chuck Pankow, 50 — a darts player.

Mikaela is Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw's adopted daughter.