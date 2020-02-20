Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela is now choosing a career in adult film industry

Steven Speilberg and wife Kate Capshaw's adopted daughter Mikaela, 23, has now chosen a career in adult films. In an interview to the Sun, Mikaela has revealed that she is now self-producing solo adult film videos.



Mikaela, who was adopted by Spielberg and Capshaw in 1996, says her parents are supportive of her career choice. "I've always been a very sexually natured person, which has gotten me in trouble before. Not in a predatory way but just in the sense that people here in the South might not yet be comfortable with that," the young actress said in the interview.



Mikaela hopes that her new career will help her financially. "My main hope is just that I get somewhere lucrative enough to where I'm not tied down financially by things. And then I can really start saying to people there's nothing wrong with me using my body in a way that feels comfortable to support myself."



Mikaela also revealed that she told her parents about her decision to make adult films over a conversation on FaceTime. She said they were not upset but intrigued over her career choice.



The young actress had earlier uploaded her videos on Porn Hub but removed them later as she now awaits sex worker's license from Tennessee's Sexually Oriented Business Licensing Board.



Mikaela said she started producing solo porn videos because she got tired of not being able to 'capitalise' her body. "I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body. And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn't satisfying my soul," she said.



"I feel like doing this kind of work, I'm able to 'satisfy' other people but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated."



Mikaela first announced her solo porn career on social media, calling her new career "safe, sane, consensual."



Mikaela is, however, clar that won't have sex on camera with anyone else, out of respect for her 47-year-old fiancé. "And the reason I don't want to do anything outside of solo stuff is that I feel like it would be a violation of my boundaries and my relationship with my significant other," she was quoted as saying.



Mikaela is one of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw's seven children.