Lizzo's Grammy-winning track 'Truth Hurts' lands in copyright suit

Lizzo may have won a Grammy for her hit track 'Truth Hurts' but the song has landed her in a copyright suit. According to a report in Variety, three songwriters have filed a countersuit against Lizzo as they allege that they have not been credited properly for writing the hit track.



Earlier in October, Lizzo had sued the songwriters seeking the determination that they are not deserving enough for the credit of the song.The three songwriters - Justin Raisen, Jeremiah Raisen and Justin Rothman then filed a countersuit against the singer in which they alleged that the song `Truth Hurts` is similar substantially to `Healthy` which they had composed earlier for Lizzo.



"The Counterclaims we filed today seek a judgment from the court that the song that is now called `Truth Hurts` originated in Justin Raisen`s home recording studio from a collaboration among our clients, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Yves Rothman, along with Lizzo and Jesse Saint John," Variety magazine quoted the songwriters` attorney, Lawrence Iser as saying.

"When the case proceeds to trial, we look forward to sharing the sound recordings, videos, photographs and musicology that 100% prove that collaboration. Our clients deserve their fair share of the recognition and revenue that comes from collaborating on a hit song," the attorney added.



According to Variety`s report, a musicologist has found that the two songs are similar with respect to their lyrics and musical elements.Lizzo won the Grammy award for the song `Truth Hurts` earlier this year in the category of Best Pop Solo Performance.

(With inputs from ANI)