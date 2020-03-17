Top 5 Hollywood news today: Idris Elba, 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju test positive for coronavirus

The Hollywood entertainment industry like every other industry is suffering because of COVID-19. Top story today is Idris Elba, 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju testing positive for coronavirus.

Read our top five picks of the day:

Now, Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

British actor Idris Elba on Monday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Elba joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Olga Kurylenko in what now seems to be a growing list of celebrities to have contracted the respiratory disease.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson discharged from hospital in Australia

Actor Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from a hospital in Queensland, Australia. The couple was admitted for treatment after being diagnosed with coronavirus, according to a report by CNN.

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

'Game Of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju, has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor played Tormund in the hit series. In an Instagram post, Hivju revealed that he is self-quarantining with his family in Norway.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate $1 million to hunger relief organisations in response to COVID-19 fight

Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $1 million to two hunger relief organisations as the world faces severe crisis in times of coronavirus spread. Working for vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic, these hunger organisations aim to help people that have no or limited access to food as the world countries join hands to fight against COVID-19.

Met Gala 2020 postponed amid Coronavirus scare

One of the fashions` most talked about events of the year, the Met Gala has been postponed amid Coronavirus scare. The annual event was scheduled to take on May 4, 2020, this year and but has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

