Here's the truth behind those Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady dating rumours

Something’s going on between Kim Kardashian and former NFL star Tom Brady. The two have been in touch over the past few weeks as Kim Kardashian is looking to buy property where Tom Brady has a vacation home. So he’s acting as a real estate guide to her and the internet thinks that it’s led to them getting closer.

A source close to the duo reportedly told ET, "Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home.” The source, however, added that the pair is just friends.

According to multiple reports, Kim is looking to buy a property at Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive members-only residential community in the Bahamas, and even flew out to the Bahamas over the weekend to check out the resort. Tom was reportedly not at the club at the time.

The two also have a mutual friend, Jens Grede, who has worked with both Tom and Kim on their respective brands -- SKIMS and Brady.

Tom Brady’s vacation home has been in the family for some time. He bought it back when he was married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The high-profile neighbourhood has houses owned by Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Michel Jordan, Justin Timberlake, and Reese Witherspoon.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian hasn’t dated anyone ever since she broke up with Pete Davidson. She got with Pete after she divorced Kanye West. She is currently “living her best life”. Meanwhile, Tom Brady is enjoying his time with children, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 13, whom he shares with Bündchen, and 15-year-old John, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

