Megan Fox has body dysmorphia: Never been a point in my life where I loved my body

Megan Fox has body issues. As ridiculous as that might sound, the actress revealed that she has body dysmorphia and there hasn’t been a time in her so many years of being alive on this planet that she has ever been okay with how she looks. Megan recently modeled for the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as a cover model as she spoke about her body struggles and she never views herself as others do. "There is never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never, ever,” said Megan Fox.

Opening up about her life, her childhood, and her issues with self-acceptance and body image issues, Megan revealed she has “body dysmorphia” and added, “I don't ever see myself really the way other people see me.”

Calling this moment special (as a Sports Illustrated model), Megan Fox said, "When I was little, that was like an obsession I had, that I should look this way. And why I had an awareness of my body that young, I'm not sure."

"The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think,” admitting she is aware of her public persona and admitting there are those who admire her.

On what she wants the world to know about her, Megan said, "I wished everyone noticed my aura, because I have a rainbow aura, and it's special."

She also opened up about having immense patience and not losing her cool easily. "It takes a lot to get me to lose my temper, I mean a lot, I have crazy patience. But when you do push me over the edge, you're on demon time," she said, "and you better run for your life and it's scary as f**k," she added.

This year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue has four models – Megan Fox, Kim Petras, Martha Stewart, and Brooks Nader. The issue hits newsstands on May 18.

