Halsey's little boy turns one! Singer shares heartfelt note, 'I am so lucky that you found me'

Halsey's little boy has turned one year old! The singer gave birth to her first child Ender Ridley Aydin with boyfriend Alev Aydin on June 14. On Friday, Halsey, 27 took to their Instagram and shared a slew of photos and penned a heartfelt note for their little bundle of joy.



''My little tiny baby is a big one-year-old today! time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently. your baba and I love you so much,'' she wrote.



The set of videos and pictures captures a year's journey of her growing baby boy - from a month old to taking her first steps.

Take a look at Halsey's post:

''You are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny. I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!,'' she further wrote.

One photo also shows Ender with his father in which both are twinning in lakers' t-shirts.

Aydin also took to his Instagram account and shared an array of pictures featuring some cute moments of the family together.



The singer revealed the face of their baby on their 27th birthday last year.