Wion's picks for the best Hollywood movies in 2022 (so far)

The Covid-19 pandemic has been devastating for millions around the world, but is yet to truly go away. In fact, reports suggest that the cases are increasing once again. One of the many businesses affected by the pandemic was the film business, particularly the theatrical kind. Productions were stopped and already produced movies had to be delayed due to shuttered cinema halls. But this year, at least so far, has brought in a breath of fresh air and signalled a sense of normalcy for cinemas. Movies like 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'The Batman', 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and more recently 'Thor: Love and Thunder' have proven to be blockbusters.

As the year is half done, we thought we would list what we believe to be the top movies of 2022 so far. Let us know if you agree or disagree with our choices.